Collections Specialist
Chester
£30,000 plus great benefits
Our client is a specialist lender that provides loans and asset finance to SME businesses with both direct and broker routes to market. They are looking to recruit an additional Collections Specialist.
Your Role ‒ Collections Specialist
- Collection of the company’s arrears cases
- Corresponding by phone, email and letter to external customers and stakeholders
- Always deliver a consistent and professional level of service
- Achieve set revenue targets and call quality objectives
- Handle each call promptly and in the correct manner, updating records accordingly
- Follow Company policies and procedures at all times, ensuring that legislative requirements are met
- Negotiating settlements in line with settlement policy where this provides the optimal outcome for our client
Your core skills and knowledge ‒ Collections Specialist
- Excellent communication skills in all forms; confident telephone manner and excellent customer service skills
- Strong negotiation skills, ability to make commercially aware decisions when dealing with arrears cases, agents, solicitors and third parties
- Knowledge and experience of working in a collection’s role
- Good all-round collections skills dealing with cases from inception of arrears to recovery of bad debts
- Experience of working in a fast-moving environment and ability to work under pressure
- Have the ability to relate to people from a variety of different backgrounds
- Be persuasive, persistent and self-motivated
- Show empathy, assertiveness, tact and resilience
- Good numeracy and literacy skills
- Capable of working independently as well as part of a team
- Excellent organisational and time management skills
- Attention to detail
- Computer literacy
- Take responsibility for resolving disputes, ensuring that caller concerns are actioned correctly, and all parties are notified.
Over time there is the opportunity to develop the role further into pre-litigation responsibilities.
This role offers some hybrid working flexibility and is Monday-Friday office hours.
Great company benefits:
- 28 days holiday (3 days for Christmas shutdown) plus bank holidays
- Pension contributions – 5% employee, 4% employer
- Employee Assistance Programme (EAP)
- Life Assurance (4 x salary)
- Healthcare scheme
- Cashplan scheme
- Travel Insurance
- Retail discounts
- SmartTech (upon successful completion of probation period)
- Cycle to work (upon successful completion of probation period)
- Eye tests
Contact Julie for more information: 01279713900