Collections Specialist

Chester

£30,000 plus great benefits

Our client is a specialist lender that provides loans and asset finance to SME businesses with both direct and broker routes to market. They are looking to recruit an additional Collections Specialist.

Your Role ‒ Collections Specialist

Collection of the company’s arrears cases

Corresponding by phone, email and letter to external customers and stakeholders

Always deliver a consistent and professional level of service

Achieve set revenue targets and call quality objectives

Handle each call promptly and in the correct manner, updating records accordingly

Follow Company policies and procedures at all times, ensuring that legislative requirements are met

Negotiating settlements in line with settlement policy where this provides the optimal outcome for our client

Your core skills and knowledge ‒ Collections Specialist

Excellent communication skills in all forms; confident telephone manner and excellent customer service skills

Strong negotiation skills, ability to make commercially aware decisions when dealing with arrears cases, agents, solicitors and third parties

Knowledge and experience of working in a collection’s role

Good all-round collections skills dealing with cases from inception of arrears to recovery of bad debts

Experience of working in a fast-moving environment and ability to work under pressure

Have the ability to relate to people from a variety of different backgrounds

Be persuasive, persistent and self-motivated

Show empathy, assertiveness, tact and resilience

Good numeracy and literacy skills

Capable of working independently as well as part of a team

Excellent organisational and time management skills

Attention to detail

Computer literacy

Take responsibility for resolving disputes, ensuring that caller concerns are actioned correctly, and all parties are notified.

Over time there is the opportunity to develop the role further into pre-litigation responsibilities.

This role offers some hybrid working flexibility and is Monday-Friday office hours.

Great company benefits:

28 days holiday (3 days for Christmas shutdown) plus bank holidays

Pension contributions – 5% employee, 4% employer

Employee Assistance Programme (EAP)

Life Assurance (4 x salary)

Healthcare scheme

Cashplan scheme

Travel Insurance

Retail discounts

SmartTech (upon successful completion of probation period)

Cycle to work (upon successful completion of probation period)

Eye tests

Contact Julie for more information: 01279713900