Collections Specialist
Chester
£30,000 plus great benefits

Our client is a specialist lender that provides loans and asset finance to SME businesses with both direct and broker routes to market. They are looking to recruit an additional Collections Specialist.

Your Role ‒ Collections Specialist

  • Collection of the company’s arrears cases
  • Corresponding by phone, email and letter to external customers and stakeholders
  • Always deliver a consistent and professional level of service
  • Achieve set revenue targets and call quality objectives
  • Handle each call promptly and in the correct manner, updating records accordingly
  • Follow Company policies and procedures at all times, ensuring that legislative requirements are met
  • Negotiating settlements in line with settlement policy where this provides the optimal outcome for our client

Your core skills and knowledge ‒ Collections Specialist

  • Excellent communication skills in all forms; confident telephone manner and excellent customer service skills
  • Strong negotiation skills, ability to make commercially aware decisions when dealing with arrears cases, agents, solicitors and third parties
  • Knowledge and experience of working in a collection’s role
  • Good all-round collections skills dealing with cases from inception of arrears to recovery of bad debts
  • Experience of working in a fast-moving environment and ability to work under pressure
  • Have the ability to relate to people from a variety of different backgrounds
  • Be persuasive, persistent and self-motivated
  • Show empathy, assertiveness, tact and resilience
  • Good numeracy and literacy skills
  • Capable of working independently as well as part of a team
  • Excellent organisational and time management skills
  • Attention to detail
  • Computer literacy
  • Take responsibility for resolving disputes, ensuring that caller concerns are actioned correctly, and all parties are notified. 

Over time there is the opportunity to develop the role further into pre-litigation responsibilities. 

This role offers some hybrid working flexibility and is Monday-Friday office hours.

Great company benefits:

  • 28 days holiday (3 days for Christmas shutdown) plus bank holidays
  • Pension contributions – 5% employee, 4% employer
  • Employee Assistance Programme (EAP)
  • Life Assurance (4 x salary)
  • Healthcare scheme
  • Cashplan scheme
  • Travel Insurance
  • Retail discounts
  • SmartTech (upon successful completion of probation period)
  • Cycle to work (upon successful completion of probation period)
  • Eye tests

