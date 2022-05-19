Underwriter

Berkshire

Excellent salary plus car & benefits

The major purpose of the Underwriting Specialist is to assess the company’s financial risk associated with extending customer credit and financing.

Your role – Underwriter

As the Underwriting Specialist, you will assess this risk by manually underwriting dealer proposals in accordance with the company’s credit/underwriting policy rules and in accordance with service level adherence targets.

The Underwriter is responsible for ensuring that the quality of their underwriting decisions is in accordance with the company’s tolerances and credit policy rule sets. As part of the manual underwriting process, the Underwriter will undertake the appropriate analysis of the retail customer’s financial statements in order to assist in reaching timely and accurate conclusions on the Referral (e.g., “Accept” or “Decline” decision). This information, coupled with an analysis of the customer’s repayment capacity, will enable the Underwriter to reach the appropriate lending decision.

Related

Underwrites in accordance with credit policy rules, retail portfolio quality and service level adherence targets

Self manages own work queue

Answers inbound dealer and Account Manager enquiry calls

Answers inbound Payout and Activation enquiry calls as required.

Ensures Manager is aware of potential issues associated with proposal backlog

Adhere to regulatory processes and policies

Review SLA adherence and performance reports (in conjunction with the Manager)

Your experience – Underwriting

3 years of experience in an underwriting or credit analyst position in financial services preferred.

Experience in the automotive or consumer finance industry is advantageous

Contact Vicky for more information at 01279713900.