Connected KERB has announced plans to roll out 10,000 public EV chargers across Surrey by 2030.

The company, in partnership with Surrey County Council, is expected to deliver more than 5,000 fast charging points by 2027, including more than 500 rapid charging points across the county.

It represents the UK’s largest rollout of public EV charging infrastructure by a local authority and will deliver charging points to more than 1,500 locations on streets and in public car parks.

The £60 million rollout in Surrey will consist of Connected Kerb’s entire product range, including 7kW and 22kW Gecko chargers, Chameleon chargers for on-street and car parks, the wall-mounted Limpet and the Scarab throughout housing developments.

In addition to the EV charging points, the contract will include Connected Kerb’s social value projects.

These will cover a range of initiatives including working with local educational centres to provide industry support to pupils interested in learning about EV charge points, providing employability support to young people.

Chris Pateman-Jones, CEO of Connected Kerb, said: “If local authorities are the door to a clean transport future, […] providing the tools and expertise needed to unlock the transition at the pace and scale [are]required.

“Although the government’s estimate of 300,000 chargers by 2030 may feel ambitious, it’s eminently possible – and necessary – to achieve.”

UK commercial vehicle output down almost 22% in February: SMMT