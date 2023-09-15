estate agent gives pen and documents agreement with customer to sign contract. Concept agreement

ALD Automotive I LeasePlan, a sustainable mobility company, in close cooperation with Lynk & Co, have developed a comprehensive private leasing offer across all operating markets in Europe.

Since 2021, ALD Automotive I LeasePlan provides leasing solutions to Lynk & Co corporate clients in 7 countries across Europe: Germany, Spain, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Sweden.

With the launch of this new leasing offer, Lynk & Co aims to expand its range of solutions to private individuals, giving them access to more flexible and sustainable mobility.

According to a statement by the company, this private leasing offer provides maximum flexibility and allows customers across Europe to benefit from having their Lynk & Co 01 vehicles for longer periods of time.

The new leasing option enables customers to tailor their mobility, as they can choose between duration periods of 3, 4, or 5 years and distance packages ranging from 10,000 to 40,000 kilometres.

For the duration of the contract, the lease is managed by ALD Automotive I LeasePlan. Preparations are underway to implement a fully digital offering in due course, announced the company.

Annie Pin, Chief Commercial Officer of ALD Automotive I LeasePlan said: “We are pleased to expand our successful cooperation with Lynk & Co through the launch of this innovative leasing offer dedicated to private individuals. We share a common commitment to drive the electric mobility revolution forward, steering us toward a more sustainable and connected world. And we are convinced that providing customers with flexibility will contribute to encouraging the large-scale adoption of sustainable solutions.”