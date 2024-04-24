Odessa a global provider of asset finance technology is set to introduce Odessa Auto, an originations platform, marking the initial step in a comprehensive suite of auto finance solutions, the company said in a press release.
The statement said this new platform, tailored specifically for the auto finance sector, tailors Odessa’s breadth of finance, leasing, and as-a-service usage solutions for the auto finance industry.
Robert Johnson, Executive VP of Auto Finance at Odessa, emphasised the platform’s advanced capabilities, citing its adaptability to meet the needs of lenders of all sizes without requiring custom development. He said: “Odessa’s deep asset finance experience enables the company to offer state-of-the-art auto origination technology on Day 1.”
Odessa CEO Eric Bernstein said the new offering emphasises flexibility and client empowerment. He said: “Powered by an open API framework, process automation, and no-code architecture, Odessa Auto puts control of the platform right where it should be: in the hands of its clients,”
