As more electric vehicles come to UK roads, local authorities are being given more responsibility to roll out suitable EV charging infrastructure, often without the support to do so effectively.

With company-provided vehicles accounting for the majority of EVs on UK roads, the pool of resources has been designed to ensure that the differing needs of fleets are met alongside those of other road users.

To ensure the development of a vehicle charging network that works for everyone, the BVRLA is urging industry professionals to make contact with their local authority representatives.

They can check the current progress of their local authority via the BVRLA’s Fleet Friendly Charging Index.

Launched as part of a recent drinks reception following the LGA Conference, the Fleet Friendly Charging Pledge is open for any Local Authority to sign. In doing so, they underpin their intention to:

Consider fleet operators and drivers in charging infrastructure plans and strategies

Engage with the fleet sector to understand their EV charging requirements

Provide fleet-focused EV charging information and guidance

The reception saw representatives of local authorities from across the UK hear from industry experts as they spoke about how to utilise the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) fund and how to develop effective strategies at a local level.

The BVRLA hosted a panel discussion including the Energy Saving Trust, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Connected Kerb, and ALD | Leaseplan. Panellists outlined how the requirements of road users differ when it comes to EV charging, highlighting how and where the industry is well placed to support LAs in addressing those needs.

Toby Poston, BVRLA director of corporate affairs, said: “The race to decarbonise our road transport will be won or lost at a local level.

“Authorities are being asked to spearhead new public charging infrastructure strategies, but most of them are under-resourced, under-funded and dealing with a host of competing transport priorities.

“The Government’s LEVI funding is hugely important, but policymakers also need support in understanding the needs of different fleet users, whether it is those based locally or those travelling through.

“Fleets are setting the pace when it comes to decarbonisation and will likely be the biggest early users of any new public infrastructure.

“We are encouraging our local authority colleagues to consider fleet charging requirements, engage with operators at a local level and then support them where possible.”

All resources are freely available for industry professionals to access online, arming them with the information to begin discussions with their local authority.

