CarMoney sees year-on-year uplift in Q1 2022

CarMoney, a UK provider of motor finance, has posted an increase in activity in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year.

The company oversaw £35.77m of loans made to customers in the three months to 31 March 2022 compared to £17.87m in the same period last year.

The company, which added 300 new dealers to its network in 2021, said the figures reflect the sale of 3949 vehicles in the quarter, compared to 2461 in the previous year.

CarMoney’s managing director, Alastair Grier, said: “We continue to disrupt the market across the UK by applying technology to take away the discomfort of buying a car through helping customers smoothly navigate their way through the process, all the way from choosing the right vehicle from a respected dealer, to putting the best finance package in place.

“Most recently, we have been pushing hard to help customers to finance electric cars and have partnered with ZoomEV, the electric vehicle sharing platform which brings together electric vehicles and sharing economies to combat climate change.

“As to changing customer behaviours, we have noticed more and more customers applying for finance before looking specifically at cars in their quest to clarify the monthly payments and how much they can afford to borrow. This may be an early manifestation of a developing cost of living awareness but it is still early days.”

CarMoney provides car finance to customers who can take possession of their new vehicles via home delivery or click and collect wherever possible. This is facilitated by a UK-wide network of dealers, while setting best in class processes to keep guests and colleagues Covid safe.

