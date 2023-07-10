Greater EV utilisation and improved driver behaviour behind the wheel will not only reduce carbon emissions but also fuel costs, Northgate said.

“By measuring and then improving the utilisation of vehicles and drivers, companies will immediately reduce their carbon footprint even before they move to electric vehicles.

“When a company is ready to switch to EVs these insights and data will be vital when helping decide which drivers and electric LCVs to put on individual delivery routes,” Neil McCrossan, Northgate’s sales and marketing director, said.

Northgate recommends installing telematics to help fleets track their vehicle journeys and utilisation plus record individual driving styles to enable them to influence and improve driver behaviour.

Better route management also immediately reduces mileage, fuel costs and therefore emissions.

Right-sizing vehicles is another method to reduce emissions, particularly downsizing based on the capacity and weight of loads being carried which can have an immediate impact on carbon emissions.

Driver training and fuel cards have their part to play. By improving driver behaviour, fleets can ensure they get the best out of their vehicles which reduces wear and tear and emissions.

Issuing a self-service vehicle inspection app to drivers also enables regular monitoring of a vehicle’s condition whilst supporting safety and compliance.

All vehicle and driver data will help influence the electric LCVs that best match individual operator journeys when they start their EV onboarding process.

“None of this initial work to reduce carbon levels will go to waste prior to EVs being added to a fleet,” said McCrossan.

