Webfleet, Bridgestone’s fleet management system, has partnered with Ford as part of its OEM.connect partner programme.

Ford passenger cars and vans with line fitted connectivity will be able to connect to the Webfleet service platform.

With OEM.connect, Ford vehicles can transmit vehicle data to Webfleet, which requires the vehicle identification number (VIN).

Webfleet uses OEM data to provide insights to manage fleet performance, reduce operating costs and encourage green and safe driving.

“We are happy to welcome Ford to our OEM.connect programme,” says Taco van der Leij, Vice President of Webfleet Europe.

With OEM.connect, Ford passenger car and van customers can access the standard Webfleet applications, including fleet performance reporting, trip data, GPS tracking and fuel consumption.

Notifications around vehicle diagnostics, such as tyre pressure warnings, mean the fleet’s health status can be monitored, enabling fleet managers to keep their drivers safe and minimise vehicle downtime. All vehicle data is displayed in the Webfleet interface and can also be accessed via the Webfleet mobile app.

OEM.connect for Ford vehicles is available in Austria, Belgium, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, France, Italy, UK, Ireland, Poland, Czech Republic, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands, with hopes the programme will be made available in more countries and regions in future.

Read More: Electric vehicle tyres ‘bigger and more expensive’