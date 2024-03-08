Credit: Shutterstock.com

In a stride towards gender inclusivity, Subaru (UK) Ltd, a part of International Motors Ltd, observed International Women’s Day (IWD24) with an event held at its head office in Solihull, UK.

The gathering featured impactful speeches from distinguished female personalities, including Birmingham-based Olympian and England Rugby player, Heather Fisher, and filmmaker and mental health advocate, Ella Greenwood. Both speakers shared personal and inspirational stories, contributing to a day dedicated to acknowledging and empowering women.

With a total workforce of 186 individuals, International Motors Ltd currently boasts a representation of 29.6% women across its automotive organisation, surpassing the industry average reported by SMMT in November 2023, which stood at just under 20%. Notably, the Automotive Council pledged in November to increase the proportion of women in the industry to 30% by 2030.

IWD24

Subaru (UK) Ltd, a part of International Motors Ltd, recently appointed Lorraine Bishton as its Managing Director, marking a significant milestone as the first female MD for the brand in the UK. Lorraine is also a key member of the Senior Management Team at International Motors Ltd. In a demonstration of commitment to recognising the achievements of women within the brand, Subaru (UK) Ltd will highlight the women in their dealer network across various social media channels.

Lorraine Bishton, Managing Director of Subaru (UK) Ltd, expressed her enthusiasm, stating: “Having recently joined IML as Subaru MD, it is fantastic to see so many women employed by the company, many of whom are in senior management roles. Within my direct report staff members, I have a female representation of almost 64%, which far exceeds the industry average and reflects IML’s commitment to diversity across the organisation.”

Jo McHale, HR Manager at International Motors Ltd, emphasised the company’s dedication to diversity, stating: “IML is a gender and culturally diverse organisation, which is continually evolving its hiring processes and procedures. The automotive industry has a historic reputation for being a male-dominated business, but this is something that International Motors has strived to change over the years, and it is encouraging that the industry is looking to evolve and strive for a 30% representation. Women currently make up 29.6% of our automotive workforce, and increasing this further is not just the right thing to do, but it is evidently positive for business.”

