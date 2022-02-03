MotoNovo Finance unveils senior leadership team changes

MotoNovo Finance has announced a series of changes to its senior leadership team, as the company targets further expansion over the next 12 months.

The new team is:

• Debbie McKay, promoted to the new role as commercial director of motor sales

• Chris Rowthorn, promoted to a new role as director of motor sales operations

• Donna Slater, head of strategy, research and proposition development

• Mark Coles, head of marketing

• Vicci Loosmore, head of product and marketing governance

Jon Slater, MotoNovo’s chief strategy & marketing officer, will also be transferring from the senior leadership team into a new Aldermore Group role developing the group’s broader strategy.

Karl Werner, managing director of MotoNovo, said: “Our new leadership team combines diversity, deep insight and experience of the motor finance sector, a rich appreciation of MotoNovo’s heritage and fresh expertise in marketing and strategy.

“I’m excited by the mix of people whose promotions demonstrate our ongoing commitment to developing our talent and more recent appointees who have joined us and added fresh impetus to developing our thinking and business model. The change also opens up a series of new senior roles across the business that we will announce in the near future, all designed to support our appetite for growth.”

Werner has also called for the dealer community to explore better ways to enhance customers ownership/usership journeys. Recent research found that 74% of businesses see a direct link between customer service and business performance, with 57% estimating that customer service has a positive impact on business growth. A further 48% of UK consumers said their customer service expectations have increased over the past year.

Werner said: “Delivering an outstanding customer experience pre, during and post-purchase is set to be the new battleground for car sales and the increasingly critical matter of lifetime value at a time of accelerating change for motor retailers. While price is an important decision-making factor for consumers, a purely transactional relationship is a risk and underserves the relationship that people are seeking with the ICS noting that the number of customers who prefer to pay more for excellent service has grown.”