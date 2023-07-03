Nissan has launched a subscription service featuring an all-in-one monthly payment, the company said in a press release.

Nissan Subscription covers the cost of the vehicle, insurance for up to five drivers, road tax, servicing and roadside assistance.

The offering is available on a choice of three electrified Nissan models from £645/month, based on a 24-month subscription, and customers can take the car for three months, or up to two years, and switch between models during the ownership period for maximum flexibility.

The process is available online and the car is secured with a fully refundable deposit equivalent to one month’s payment. The vehicle is then delivered to the customer at home on a date and time of their choosing.

Andrew Humberstone, managing director at Nissan GB, said: “There’s a new generation of motorist coming through that is looking for an entirely digital purchase experience, likes the idea of swapping their car from time to time to suit different needs, and wants to avoid the hassle of motoring admin. Nissan Subscription is perfect for them: one simple monthly payment and they’ve got everything covered.”

Nissan Subscription is available on three electrified vehicles, featuring either a hybrid or fully electric vehicles:

Nissan Qashqai e-POWER N-Connecta

Nissan LEAF 39kWh Tekna

Nissan Ariya 87kWh Evolve

Prices include 800 miles of usage per month as standard, though mileage can be tailored to customer requirements, the press release said.

The online sign-up and delivery process is done in partnership with Bipi Mobility UK.