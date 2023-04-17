Ahead of Auto Shanghai, beginning on Tuesday 18 April, new research conducted by Carwow finds that more than a quarter (29%) of active car buyers would consider a Chinese brand for their next vehicle.

30% of drivers polled said they associate Chinese cars with value for money, while 19% believe Chinese cars have more competitive prices than other car brands, and one in 10 (10%) said they have ‘more and better’ technology.

However, reasons cited for not wanting to consider a Chinese car included concerns about ‘political matters’ (37%), ‘build quality’ (36%) and a ‘lack of familiarity with Chinese brands’ (28%).

When asked what would persuade them to consider a Chinese car, one in five (21%) of those polled said ‘more time’, indicating that drivers simply want to build up more familiarity with new entrants from China.

James Hind, co-founder and CEO of Carwow, said: “The fact that more than one in four drivers would now consider a Chinese car is a testament to how quickly we’re seeing perception shifting.

“However, Chinese car manufacturers looking to launch in the UK also have a job to do to win over new drivers; they’re battling a near-complete lack of brand awareness and will want to turn around the public’s current perception of build quality.

“While build quality might have been an issue in the past, it’s now very high, as is design and safety. Chinese cars have modern, sleek styling, and European designers are being headhunted by Chinese manufacturers to ensure new models have high kerb appeal. Meanwhile, Chinese cars are getting some of the highest safety ratings in Europe, beating cars from more established brands.

“Electric vehicles are where Chinese brands are focusing; they have the battery processing and production capabilities, and can produce high-quality, long-range EVs much more cheaply than European manufacturers. This is likely to drive the price of EVs down, while also increasing choice in the market, all of which is great news for British motorists considering switching to EVs.

“The majority of people tell us they are put off buying an EV because of the high purchase cost. But given the competitive prices being offered by Chinese manufacturers, this could all change.”

Chinese car brands are already in the UK

While there are a few Chinese brand cars for sale in the UK today (GWM ORA launched to the UK last Autumn with the Funky Cat) according to Carwow, there is already evidence of a Chinese car renaissance in the UK and Europe.

China’s brands are already behind some of the best-selling EVs in the UK – around half of London’s black cabs are LEVC, owned by Chinese brand Geely, while London’s new electric red buses are made by BYD – ‘Build Your Dreams’.

BYD, which started as an EV battery manufacturer but now makes vehicles, is now the fourth most valuable car manufacturer in the world, and built more EVs than Tesla in 2022. It launched its SUV – ​​the Atto 3 – in the UK, just weeks ago.

Hind added, “We’re always excited to see new car brands launching on Carwow’s site; offering consumers more choices at different price points. One of the most popular car brands on Carwow is made by MG, and its MG4 won our Car of The Year Award 2023.

“If Chinese brands can continue this trend of shifting perceptions and increasing their brand awareness, the next few years look set to be significant ones for Chinese car brands in the UK.”

