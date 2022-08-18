Paragon Bank beefs up motor finance team

UK-based Paragon Bank has promoted Stewart Younger to the role of senior regional sales manager to bolster its motor finance team.

Younger has been given the responsibility of Scotland and the North/North-East of England region.

He will report to Paragon Motor Finance national sales manager Geoff Duncalf.

In the new role, Younger will be working with the bank’s existing customers to support their business and explore new opportunities to expand Paragon’s business in the region.

He will also be working to build new partnerships with dealers and brokers in the motor, LCV and leisure markets while overseeing the hiring of new staff alongside Duncalf.

Younger said: “I am delighted to now become senior regional sales manager, covering the North/North East of England as well as Scotland.

“We have seen some fantastic results in the last 12 months, and by working closely with everyone in the motor finance team, I hope we can continue to build on our strong relationships, in what is expected to be a very important time for the industry.”

Duncalf said: “I am delighted Stewart has been promoted to the newly created role of senior regional sales manager, which is recognition for his hard work over the last three years supporting his customers and developing his territory.”

Earlier this month, Paragon Motor Finance launched a finance offering for battery-powered light commercial vehicles (LCVs).