SolarEdge Technologies, a global leader in green energy, today unveiled its new Bi-Directional DC EV Charger at Intersolar Europe.

The new charger will enable solar-powered Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) functionalities and is expected to be commercially available in the second half of 2024.

Based on SolarEdge’s innovative DC-coupled architecture, the Charger offers several benefits:

Charging the EV directly from PV with no unnecessary AC-to-DC power conversions.

Fast charging of up to 24kW by simultaneously drawing electricity from the PV array, the home battery and the grid, bypassing the home’s AC infrastructure and the limitations of the car’s onboard EV charger.

Charging the EV with excess PV, leveraging the SolarEdge inverters DC to AC oversizing (up to 200%).

In addition, SolarEdge’s ONE energy optimization system will offer savings by applying algorithms to calculate dynamic utility prices and autonomously charge and discharge the EV battery.

This will enable homeowners to receive payments from their electricity supplier during demand response events, by discharging their stored EV battery power back to the grid (V2G).

In addition, the EV battery can function as a large home battery storage solution of up to 50kWh, both on and off grid, enabling homeowners to use their EV to back up their homes for extended periods during an outage (V2H).

The Charger will be compatible with both 400V and 800V EV powertrains via a standard CSS connector.

The SolarEdge Bi-Directional DC EV Charger makes its debut at the SolarEdge booth, Intersolar Hall B4, Stand 110.

