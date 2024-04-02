Tanat Valley Coaches has entered into a three-year rental agreement with Asset Alliance Group, obtaining a 10.8m Volvo B8RLE MCV eVoRa single-decker bus and a 9.7m Alexander Dennis Enviro200 midi-bus. These vehicles will be deployed on routes throughout Shropshire and Mid-Wales, supporting school transport contracts and improving service routes.
Chris Chadd, Managing Director of Tanat Valley Coaches, welcomed the addition of these vehicles to their fleet. He said: “The new additions to our fleet from Asset Alliance Group’s bus rental stock will allow us to continue to provide a reliable service for thousands of passengers across the region. Crucially, they come with a warranty that gives us peace of mind if we ever have any problems.”
Paul Fairbanks, Business Development Manager for Bus & Coach at Asset Alliance Group, said: “Under the scheme, the buses we offer are the ideal solutions for companies looking to quickly refresh their fleets while ensuring that there’s no disruption in their services.”
The 38-seat Volvo bus, known for its robust chassis, will serve demanding routes such as Oswestry to Shrewsbury, while the 34-seat Alexander Dennis bus will cater to various roles, including school transport. Both vehicles boast Euro 6 engines and Low Emission Bus certification, aligning with Tanat Valley Coaches’ commitment to reducing carbon emissions.
These additions augment Tanat Valley Coaches’ existing fleet of 58 buses and coaches, each anticipated to cover over 100,000 km annually.
Chadd commended Asset Alliance Group’s service standards, citing a strong rapport with Paul Fairbanks and indicating potential for future collaborations.
Established in 1921, Tanat Valley Coaches operates an extensive network of regular services and offers a diverse range of vehicles for private hire, solidifying its position as a stalwart in the transportation sector.
