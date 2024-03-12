Amanda Figg, an organisational change expert, has assumed the role of Chief Technology Officer at Asset Alliance Group, contributing to a transformation programme within the company, according to a press release.
Figg previously served as an independent management consultant, providing support to RBC Brewin Dolphin, Marsh, AXA UK, and Hiscox.
Amanda Figg said: “Asset Alliance Group has great growth opportunities ahead and a really big appetite for innovation. I’m excited to support the company’s technology, data, and change aspirations to help achieve its strategic goals.”
Figg’s responsibilities include leveraging technologies and data to enhance customer outcomes. Additionally, she will play a role in supporting transformational change at Asset Alliance Group’s parent company, Arbuthnot Latham.
Willie Paterson, Chief Executive at Asset Alliance Group, expressed delight at Figg’s appointment, stating: “We’re delighted to have Amanda join the team at such a crucial point in our ambitious growth strategy. We have a progressive agenda for change across the company, and her vast experience will be vital in helping us to quickly drive developments forward in 2024 and beyond.”
Amanda Figg is set to lead several innovative investment projects, including the integration of the current business system with key new technologies. These initiatives aim to unlock new opportunities for the company in insight, data, and additional customer support.
This appointment follows closely on the heels of the recent addition of Robert Gwynn as Strategic Development Manager, further strengthening Asset Alliance Group’s leadership team.
The company provides vehicle transport and logistics to supply multi-brand truck, trailer, bus, and coach vehicles on various financial models, including contract hire, operating lease, finance lease, or hire purchase. Headquartered in Wolverhampton, the Group operates across five UK sites.