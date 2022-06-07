The Leasing Foundation to host Pride Month showcase

The Leasing Foundation in conjunction with Alfa LGBTQ+ Community is to celebrate Pride Month at the Alfa offices on the 29th of June for the first in a series of LGBTQ+ company showcase events, according to organisers.

These events will allow LGBTQ+ employee networks from across the leasing industry to showcase their efforts and discuss their plans while providing an opportunity for LGBTQ+ people and allies to network.

Details

Location: Moor Place, 1 Fore St Ave, Barbican, London, EC2Y 9DT

Nearest Tube Station : Moorgate

Date: Wednesday, 29th of June

Time: From 4:30 pm

Presentation: 5:00 – 5:30pm

From 5:30 pm, the Alfa LGBTQ+ Community showcase will be followed by ‘Pimms my Pride’, Alfa’s annual Pride celebration with Pimm’s, soft drinks, pizza and games!

If you have any questions, please email hello@leasingfoundation.org

To register visit HERE

Leasing Foundation Diversity & Inclusion: Vision and Mission

Our Vision

A diverse and inclusive leasing and asset finance industry where people feel happy, healthy, valued, and able to achieve their full potential.

Our Mission

To drive, influence and support positive industry change across diversity, inclusion, and wellbeing.

Our Group

The Group is made up of individuals from the leasing and asset finance industry, with a wide range of companies and perspectives represented.

In pursuit of its vision and mission, and in collaboration with others, the Group hosts events and networking opportunities. It also publishes blog posts which cover a wide range of relevant topics and issues.

The Group works with a focus on five key strands, each with the following ambition:

LGBTQ+ – We will create an industry LGBTQ+ network with the aim to inform and educate on the issues facing the LGBTQ+ community in the UK and abroad. We will also fundraise for related charities and provide mentorship and guidance to young LGBTQ+ professionals.

Disability – We will foster a better understanding of the practical issues affecting people with disabilities. This will be achieved by raising management and employee awareness of all forms of disabilities and providing guidance and support.

Race & Ethnicity – We will raise awareness, stimulate discussion, and create connections on topics that link to race & ethnicity thus supporting improved diversity and inclusion across the industry.

Mental Health – We will promote inclusivity from 'below the watermark', including mental health, invisible conditions, and neurodiversity. We will put these topics firmly on the agenda to raise awareness, reduce stigma and promote mental wellbeing.

Inclusion – We will work across all strands and facets of underrepresentation, with a focus on education and support for affinity, allyship and intersectionality.

