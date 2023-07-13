The three-month period leading up to May 2023 showed no growth in GDP for the UK, indicating a persistent stagnation in the economy, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics.

Notably, the production output, one of the key contributors to this trend, suffered a decline of 0.6% in May, compounding the 0.2% fall witnessed in April.

The construction sector also faced challenges during this period, experiencing a decrease of 0.2% in May following a revised downward fall of 0.9% in April. These figures underscore the struggles faced by the construction industry, which has been grappling with a series of setbacks.

Services output, on the other hand, showed no growth in May, following a positive growth rate of 0.3% in April.

Of particular concern is the decline in output within the consumer-facing services sector, which experienced a contraction of 0.2% in May. This decline follows a relatively strong growth rate of 1.1% in April, indicating a sudden reversal in consumer spending patterns.Revised figures show that the growth rate in April was slightly higher, at 1.1%, compared to the previously reported 1.0%.



These latest economic figures, including revisions for the period spanning January to April 2023, paint a sombre picture of the UK's economic landscape. With the GDP failing to grow over the past three months, policymakers and economists must address the underlying issues impeding the nation's recovery.



The combination of declining production output, a struggling construction sector, and a setback in consumer-facing services highlight the need for proactive measures to stimulate economic growth, according to some observers.

