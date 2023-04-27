Law firm, Walker Morris, has appointed Russell Kelsall as a partner and head of consumer and motor finance in its regulatory team, in its latest lateral hire.

Russell was formerly a partner at TLT LLP, where he led a team of non-contentious and contentious lawyers specialising in consumer, motor, and asset finance.

Russell is experienced in retail financial services regulation. He acts for a wide range of leading financial services providers including banks, building societies, debt purchasers and motor, asset, and consumer finance lenders.

Russell is also retained by the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA) to provide training to its members. He has recently advised the FLA on its lobbying of HM Treasury for changes to the regulation of consumer credit and has been instructed by the FLA to review best practice guidance for the industry.

He is the author of ‘Consumer Credit: Law, Practice & Procedure’. He is also an editor of ‘Goode: Consumer Credit Law and Practice’, ‘Goode: Consumer Credit Reports’ and ‘Butterworths Financial Regulation Service’.

Jeanette Burgess, head of the regulatory and compliance team, said: “We are delighted to welcome Russell to Walker Morris. He brings extensive experience and knowledge of the consumer credit sector, building upon our existing expertise.

“Russell’s appointment follows a run of recent hires from associate to director level making the Walker Morris regulatory team the largest outside of London – demonstrating our commitment to strengthening our practice.

We’re impressed by Russell’s commitment to his clients and relationship with the FLA. We’re thrilled to be expanding our team at a time of growing regulatory demands on players in this key sector, including the implementation of the FCA’s new Consumer Duty later this year and impending change to the consumer credit legal framework.”

Commenting on his appointment, Russell said: “It’s a great time to be joining Walker Morris’ highly-regarded regulatory team to further develop and build our full-service offering;

“A specialist team providing high-quality and commercial advice to firms on a range of issues from permissions to documentation to challenges to the way in which retail finance providers do business.

“I’m looking forward to supporting clients, new and old, through the current and future challenges posed by the regulators.

“The Financial Ombudsman Service and through activity in the Court. It’s an exciting time to be taking on a new leading role within the Walker Morris team.”

