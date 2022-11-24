Account Manager – Motor Finance – Multiple Areas

Account Manager – Motor Finance



Two separate posts:

Covering areas – Milton Keynes, Peterborough, Cambridge, Norwich,

Covering areas – Colchester, Herts, Slough



Excellent salary £40/50k market leading commission plus car and benefits

Our client a customer-focused provider of Motor Finance solutions is seeking to recruit Account Managers to introduce our Motor Finance proposition to the market and secure new accounts from clients in automotive dealer groups and independent used car dealers.

This is an excellent opportunity for a highly driven Motor Finance sales professional to quickly acquire new business opportunities and grow their territory within a well-established Bank.

Your Role – Account Manager

We are seeking to recruit talented, experienced business-to-business professionals with an extensive field-based background.

You will be:

Responsible for acquiring and securing quality new business opportunities in your given territory, supporting dealers in maximizing their business.

Establish a sales and distribution strategy for your area, delivering excellent customer outcomes whilst achieving targets for new and repeat business.

Once a network of new accounts has been established you will actively develop them, using our standard campaign offering to ensure profitable new business lending growth aligned with our credit risk appetite.

What you will bring – Account Manager

You will be a highly motivated individual that has the ambition, energy and ability to achieve sales targets whilst ensuring excellent customer outcomes at all times.

You will have a proven and highly successful background in a B2B sales environment and previous business development experience is essential for this role.

Excellent time management and planning skills are crucial for success in this role and we are looking for self-motivated individuals who are able to work independently in a remote field-based environment.

If you are a self-starter who thrives on challenge, can proactively win new business, whilst developing trusted partner relationships then we want to hear from you. Working knowledge of the regulatory environment is highly desired, specifically FCA regulations and SAF requirements for Motor Finance Conduct.

Previous Motor Finance account management or Motor Dealer sales are desirable.

Contact Vicky for more information on 01279713900.