Hire Operations Expert – Slough

Hire Operations Expert

1-year contract

£50,000

Slough

As Hire Operations Expert you will be supporting the design and implementation of contract hire operational processes, including working with other business functions and our external providers to ensure that the contract hire’s business line can be supported from an operational perspective. There is a potential for this one-year contract to become permanent.

PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Establishing an efficient rental fleet operation process. Responsible for Onboarding, In Life, and End of Contract management including Vehicle collection, Vehicle transfers, Taxation, Accident management, MOT notifications, Fine management, Total loss, Damage disputes and Maintenance governance.

Ensuring high-quality service is delivered to our customers.

Implementation and development of a risk and control framework.

Ensuring alignment of resources to strategic priorities.

Identifying possible risks and proposing how to address them to ensure an on-time and smooth implementation process.

Participating in the continuous improvement of the onboarding process by proposing concrete and pragmatic solutions and leading, if necessary, post-implementation reviews.

Working closely with internal departments, partners and customers to ensure smooth and on-time implementation.

Responsible for developing and implementing an effective and efficient maintenance programme for the overall rental fleet which will result in lower downtime/breakdown /maintenance costs within the service lifetime of the rental fleet.

Liaising with the marketing and commercial teams to drive best practices ensuring the business maintains a market-leading position.

Share with sales and marketing teams the content of new products/services in order to guarantee adequate training of sales force and effective presentations towards the customers.

Responsible for influencing customer satisfaction, increasing revenue and overseeing operational effectiveness and quality.

KNOWLEDGE, EXPERIENCE, QUALIFICATIONS:

A proven ability in operational management, through innovative and strategic thinking, creating and implementing a vision and challenging the status quo.

Experience from a long term rental company minimum of 4/5 years essential.

Experience in outsourcing an internal business process.

Excellent knowledge of the Fleet/CH automotive finance industry, a high level of numeracy, strong attention to detail, organisation and motivation are essential, as is the ability to successfully manage multiple priorities and projects.

Ability to build relationships, negotiate at board level and influence others to optimise performance.

Ideally experienced in project management and implementation of new systems and processes.

IT skills – Excel and Word to intermediate level, workflow management.

Ability to prioritise workload, and work to deadlines. Strong Operation and Process Management skills.

Fluent in English (to effectively manage meetings and presentations).

If interested in this role please contact Vicky at 01279713900.