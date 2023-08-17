Residual Value Analyst

Hybrid Working

£50k plus car/family healthcare and other benefits

Slough

Your role

My client is seeking a highly skilled Residential Value (RV) Analyst to join their dynamic team. You will be responsible for analysing and forecasting the residual values of our leased vehicles, providing valuable insights to support decision-making processes and enhance profitability. The role will require a strong understanding of the automotive industry, market trends, and analytical techniques.

In addition to RV analysis, the successful candidate will play a key role in setting and maintaining Service Maintenance Repair (SMR). By incorporating this responsibility, you will contribute to the efficient management of vehicle maintenance costs and optimise the overall financial performance of our leasing operations.

Your responsibilities

Conduct in-depth analysis and research to determine accurate residual values for leased vehicles, considering various factors such as make, model, mileage, age and market demand

Monitor and report on industry trends, economic indicators and competitor activities to identify potential risks and opportunities in the RV market

Collaborate with internal teams, including finance, sales and marketing, to develop and refine leasing strategies based on RV and SMR analysis outcomes

Prepare comprehensive reports and presentations on RV analysis results, highlighting key findings, trends, and recommendations for management review

Continuously refine and enhance the RV analysis models, incorporating new data sources and methodologies to improve accuracy and efficiency

Set and maintain SMR budgets to effectively manage vehicle maintenance costs and ensure budgetary compliance

Provide support and guidance to the sales team on RV and SMR-related matters, helping them understand the impact of residual values and maintenance budgets

Additional Requirements

A degree in finance, economics or mathematics, or five years of experience in a similar role

Proven experience as an RV Analyst or in a similar analytical role within the automotive or leasing industry

Strong knowledge of vehicle depreciation patterns, residual value calculations, automotive market dynamics and SMR budgeting

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel and experience with industry forecasting tools such as Autofutura or similar

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to interpret complex data sets and draw meaningful insights

Strong attention to detail and accuracy, ensuring precise forecasting and analysis

Effective communication and presentation skills, with the ability to convey complex concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment, managing multiple priorities and meeting deadlines

Contact Vicky for more information: 01279713900