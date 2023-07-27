Sales Support ‒ Team Leader
£28k-30k
Hybrid working ‒ three days home, two days office
Solihull
Your role ‒ Sales Support Team Leader
You will be responsible for the coordination of the Sales Support team’s daily workload, ensuring the timely processing of all quotations and introducer requests received in the New Business area. You will provide leadership and direction for your team, maintaining service levels and ensuring all business objectives are adhered to, while ensuring risks are not compromised and ‘Best in Class’ service is delivered and maintained to the client’s introducers at all times. You will also demonstrate a thorough understanding of all processes within the new business area, and provide the Regional Sales Managers with the required level of support.
Your Key Duties ‒ Sales Support Team Leader
- Awareness, understanding and contribution to achieving the business area’s objectives
- Achieve personal objectives set by Manager
- Manage the team’s daily workflow activities and requirements
- Possess excellent communication skills with the ability to delegate based on resource availability
- Identify any service and processing issues and manage them through to a satisfactory resolution
- Formulate operational procedures where required and recommend changes to achieve departmental objectives
- Undertake regular audits consisting of telephone and general processes, maintaining overall quality within the team
- Make sound business and commercial decisions with consideration to the lending policy and guidelines and risk management procedures
- Manage and maintain professional relationships with our introducer base
- Deputise for Manager and represent the area where required
- Be an approachable referral point for colleagues, the sales team and other departments and as a representative for the Sales Support team when required
- Undertake effective 121s and appraisals, identifying training needs and ensuring the appropriate training is delivered, with ongoing staff performance monitored
- Provide support and complete administrative duties on behalf of the Regional Sales Manager
- Produce management information and provide support to the Management Team
Your Skills ‒ Sales Support Team Leader
- Ability to lead and motivate a team
- Experience in resource management and workflow coordination
- Can communicate effectively at all levels within a large organisation
- Disciplined approach to work, with good time management skills, ensuring deadlines are met
- Target-driven
- Excellent persuading and negotiating skills
- Excellent communication skills
- Excellent time management skills
- Demonstrate a high level of customer service
- Business awareness and knowledge of the Vehicle Finance industry