Sales Support ‒ Team Leader

£28k-30k

Hybrid working ‒ three days home, two days office

Solihull

Your role ‒ Sales Support Team Leader

You will be responsible for the coordination of the Sales Support team’s daily workload, ensuring the timely processing of all quotations and introducer requests received in the New Business area. You will provide leadership and direction for your team, maintaining service levels and ensuring all business objectives are adhered to, while ensuring risks are not compromised and ‘Best in Class’ service is delivered and maintained to the client’s introducers at all times. You will also demonstrate a thorough understanding of all processes within the new business area, and provide the Regional Sales Managers with the required level of support.

Your Key Duties ‒ Sales Support Team Leader

Awareness, understanding and contribution to achieving the business area’s objectives

Achieve personal objectives set by Manager

Manage the team’s daily workflow activities and requirements

Possess excellent communication skills with the ability to delegate based on resource availability

Identify any service and processing issues and manage them through to a satisfactory resolution

Formulate operational procedures where required and recommend changes to achieve departmental objectives

Undertake regular audits consisting of telephone and general processes, maintaining overall quality within the team

Make sound business and commercial decisions with consideration to the lending policy and guidelines and risk management procedures

Manage and maintain professional relationships with our introducer base

Deputise for Manager and represent the area where required

Be an approachable referral point for colleagues, the sales team and other departments and as a representative for the Sales Support team when required

Undertake effective 121s and appraisals, identifying training needs and ensuring the appropriate training is delivered, with ongoing staff performance monitored

Provide support and complete administrative duties on behalf of the Regional Sales Manager

Produce management information and provide support to the Management Team

Your Skills ‒ Sales Support Team Leader

Ability to lead and motivate a team

Experience in resource management and workflow coordination

Can communicate effectively at all levels within a large organisation

Disciplined approach to work, with good time management skills, ensuring deadlines are met

Target-driven

Excellent persuading and negotiating skills

Excellent communication skills

Excellent time management skills

Demonstrate a high level of customer service

Business awareness and knowledge of the Vehicle Finance industry