Senior Credit Underwriter – Leicester
£55k plus bonus and benefits
Great Career Progression Opportunities
Overview
Working for a growing lender we are seeking an experienced Asset or Corporate Finance Underwriter
Responsibilities
- Provide underwriting and other credit analytical support for standard New Business, Uplift and Flat Renewal activities.
- Support the Sales functions in its effort to identify and price-appropriate New Business prospects via credit analysis.
- Identification, compiling and analysis of such information as is required to underwrite a standard Wholesale credit facility via a Credit Review.
- Visit Dealers as required in order to perform activities such as developing Credit Reviews, discussing security requirements or other purposes relevant to the performance of the role.
- Provide such support as may be required during Dealer terminations in order to close the accounts efficiently and with minimum exposure or loss to the company.
- Perform any other additional work to support the Credit Review process, as advised by the Senior Wholesale Credit Underwriter.
- Keep internal management and other relevant personnel informed of delays in your workflow including the completion of Credit Reviews.
- Support the Dealer experience by providing professional credit risk management services
Skills and Experience – Credit Underwriter
- Three years of experience within commercial/asset finance lending
- Proven skills in the financial analysis of accounts in a Wholesale motor finance context.
- Experience in interpreting commercial law and regulations in a compliant but practical way.
Personal Attributes – Credit Underwriter
- Able to apply a structured and flexible approach in a dynamic, expanding business environment.
- Comfortable engaging with staff at all levels within the company and clients
- Enjoys working both collaboratively and autonomously, and applying initiative.
- Is used to deliver independent analysis alongside supporting commercial demands.
- Proficiency in MS Office (Excel & Word).
In working for the company, maintain:
- Honesty, integrity and reputation.
- Moral and principled behaviour.
- Competence and capability.
For more information, please contact Vicky on Vicky@thcrecruitment.co.uk or 01279 713900.