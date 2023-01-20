Senior Credit Underwriter – Leicester
£55k plus bonus and benefits
Great Career Progression Opportunities

Overview

Working for a growing lender we are seeking an experienced Asset or Corporate Finance Underwriter

Responsibilities

  • Provide underwriting and other credit analytical support for standard New Business, Uplift and Flat Renewal activities.
  • Support the Sales functions in its effort to identify and price-appropriate New Business prospects via credit analysis.
  • Identification, compiling and analysis of such information as is required to underwrite a standard Wholesale credit facility via a Credit Review.
  • Visit Dealers as required in order to perform activities such as developing Credit Reviews, discussing security requirements or other purposes relevant to the performance of the role.
  • Provide such support as may be required during Dealer terminations in order to close the accounts efficiently and with minimum exposure or loss to the company.
  • Perform any other additional work to support the Credit Review process, as advised by the Senior Wholesale Credit Underwriter.
  • Keep internal management and other relevant personnel informed of delays in your workflow including the completion of Credit Reviews.
  • Support the Dealer experience by providing professional credit risk management services

Skills and Experience – Credit Underwriter

  • Three years of experience within commercial/asset finance lending
  • Proven skills in the financial analysis of accounts in a Wholesale motor finance context.
  • Experience in interpreting commercial law and regulations in a compliant but practical way.

Personal Attributes – Credit Underwriter

  • Able to apply a structured and flexible approach in a dynamic, expanding business environment.
  • Comfortable engaging with staff at all levels within the company and clients
  • Enjoys working both collaboratively and autonomously, and applying initiative.
  • Is used to deliver independent analysis alongside supporting commercial demands.
  • Proficiency in MS Office (Excel & Word).

In working for the company, maintain:

  • Honesty, integrity and reputation.
  • Moral and principled behaviour.
  • Competence and capability.

For more information, please contact Vicky on Vicky@thcrecruitment.co.uk or 01279 713900. 