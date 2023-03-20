2023 will be a big year for electric vehicles, says Aidan Rushby, CEO of Carmoola, a London-based car financing fintech. Here, Rushby offers a taste of the latest EVs likely to curry favour with motorists looking to finance their new purchase.

On the back of improving battery technology and cost savings from mass production, electric vehicle (EV) prices over the next decade will fall, presenting environmentally-conscious motorists with an incentive to move away from ICE vehicles. And while in the short-term, purchasing an EV may come with a higher price tag than conventional vehicles, EV charging bills will also offer a significant saving over diesel and petrol fueling costs.

Against this backdrop, major automakers, such as Tesla, Audi, and Volkswagen, have announced their new releases for 2023, which offer motorists a wide range of performance, design, and technology options, from long-range sedans to all-electric SUVs.

Also, with Tesla announcing a price drop in 2023, industry observers say this will help drive affordability across the market.

DeLorean Alpha 5

At the top of Carmoola‘s list is Delorean’s first car in more than 40 years which is fully electric and goes from zero to 60 mph in just under three seconds as well as a projected top speed of 155 mph. The Alpha5 takes its cue from its film-star predecessor and comes with a louvred rear window and gull-wing doors. The car has a 300-mile range.

DeLorean Alpha 5

Audi A6 e-Tron

The Audi A6 E-Tron is an all-electric luxury sedan with a range of up to 310 miles on a single charge and a top speed of 140 mph. It will also have a customisable digital cockpit, an advanced driver-assistance system, and an infotainment system with a 10-inch touchscreen.

Audi A6 e-Tron

Tesla Cybertruck

The Tesla Cybertruck is a new all-electric vehicle from Tesla that has been designed as a pickup truck and features an angular design with a stainless steel exterior, along with all-wheel drive, autopilot, adaptive suspension and a range of up to 500 miles.

Tesla Cybertruck

Hyundai ioniQ 6

The Hyundai Ioniq 6’s Usp is its aerodynamic exterior and spacious cabin interior. The car can travel up to 300 miles on a single charge and offers one of the highest safety ratings for an EV.

Hyundai ioniQ 6

Driving the EV transition through finance