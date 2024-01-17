BeEV launch The Precinct, Romiley, Stockport car park with free charging for the day.

Stockport residents receive their first EV charging hub as part of the ongoing £15 million deal to revolutionise electric transport infrastructure in the borough.

The Stockport site is equipped with 4 charging bays – two ultra-rapid, one rapid and one fast. The hub’s cutting-edge ultra-rapid chargers can add around 125 miles of range in a short 15-minute stop.

The new charging hub, located near the Romiley Precinct shopping centre, marks the start of the partnership between Stockport Council and Be.EV. According to a statement by the company, the deal, signed in March last year, put Stockport at the forefront of the EV revolution, with Romiley being the first of 20 installations that Be.EV has agreed to deliver.

As part of the deal, sites across Stockport on Ashbrook Lane, Church Road, Massie Street, Mellor Road and Commercial Road East are all due to go live in the coming months, with Be.EV members able to charge their car for free on launch days. On Tuesday, Be.EV executives, councillors and the general public gathered to celebrate the launch of the Romiley site.

According to the statement, the community based charging hub will provide a boost to the local economy and provide EV drivers with reliable and convenient charging whilst they shop at the nearby Sainsbury’s, or visit their local branch of Royal Bank of Scotland.

Romiley is located 10 minutes from the M60 – which sees an average of over 83,000 vehicles a day. Stockport has close to 2700 registered electric vehicles, drivers of which will be able to charge their car whilst commuting or visiting the nearby retailers.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Motor Finance Online. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Anyone will be able to use the chargers, with Be.EV members able to charge their car at a discounted rate. Local residents will also benefit, with Stockport Council receiving a share of the revenue from the charge points.

Cllr Mark Roberts, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment, said: “It’s fantastic to see the first charging point in operation following the agreement signed in 2023. The whole of Stockport, including the council, residents and businesses, must make big changes to reduce our emissions now so that we stop contributing to climate change and providing this new infrastructure will help us on that challenging journey.

“Installing more electric vehicle chargers is a key element for the council with regards to its commitment to taking action on climate change as we aim for Stockport to be carbon neutral by 2038.”

Cllr Grace Baynham, Cabinet Member for Parks, Highways and Transport Services, said: “The new chargers will be a great asset to our residents, in locations where they can access them easily.

“We’ve worked hard to identify areas for the new chargers and I’m looking forward to more being available to residents over the upcoming months.”

Asif Ghafoor, CEO of Be.EV said: “It is great to see the first hub from our partnership with Stockport Council up and running, and we’re excited to install more community focused charging infrastructure across the borough.

“Stockport Council is getting ahead of the curve by providing reliable ultra-rapid and rapid charging for its residents to use that do not have off-road parking of their own, while generating additional footfall to retail hot spots.

“Other councils should sit up and take notice – sites like these are perfect for simultaneously achieving their net-zero transition goals while also providing a boost to local businesses.”

Car buyers seeking reassurance by visiting more search websites before making a purchase