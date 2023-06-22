Brits who drive electric vehicles have a greater appetite for jaunts to Europe than those with petrol or diesel cars, says vehicle breakdown recovery provider Start Rescue.

Figures show that 6.5% of trips to Europe by UK drivers in 2022 were in an EV, yet electric cars account for only 2.2% of the total number of cars on UK roads. Out of 693,000 cars carried by Brittany Ferries in 2022, more than 45,000 were EVs.

Those numbers reveal that supposed range anxiety or concerns about the Continent’s public charging networks are not such an issue for EV owners as long as they plan their routes and ensure they take out European cover in the event of a breakdown.

Start Rescue offers its members Europe-wide electric car breakdown cover.

Figures from The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, or ACEA, also show that even further-flung destinations like Croatia and Slovenia provide excellent charging infrastructure, making long-distance European driving with an EV doable.

Tiphanie Meyer, chief marketing officer at Chargemap, says: “EV drivers should feel confident about long drives across Europe.

“The charging infrastructure for electric vehicles has significantly improved in recent years, with a growing number of charging stations and rapid chargers available along major highways and in urban areas.

“This network expansion, combined with the increasing range of electric vehicles, allows drivers to plan their trips with confidence and effectively reach their destinations.”

Forward planning is essential however and using online charging maps and apps such as Chargemap will let you plan a route that shows available chargers for your EV.

Lee Puffett, managing director of Start Rescue, said: “Enjoying a European holiday with an EV is increasingly straightforward when you plan ahead and the good news is that if something unfortunate does happen to your EV, the support is in place.

“We provide breakdown cover in more than 40 countries with a repair network throughout Europe, so you can be confident taking your EV on holiday with our Electric Car Breakdown cover.”

Getting prepared for Europe’s roads this summer

Ensure you have European breakdown cover.

Plan your journey, check online for charging station advice and route planning.

Study your vehicle’s manual to understand the battery performance in full.

Leave a contingency charge of 10 to 20% in case you need to travel to an alternative charging station.

