CarMoney, part of the Peter Vardy Group, is set to launch its first international branch in Perth, Western Australia. This coincides with the 100th year of the Vardys trading in the UK automotive industry.

Peter Vardy Group is a family-run business which currently operates eight CarZ supermarkets across Scotland and represents Premium brands Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, BMW, and MINI in six Scottish sites.

By collaborating with Autotrader and Motors.Co.Uk, CarMoney provides finance software to car buyers.

A part of the Peter Vardy Group, CarMoney has overseen the funding of close to 20,000 vehicles and secured £1.2 billion in deal funding in the last twelve months.

Former Vardy Group employee, Stuart Mackay, will be the chief executive of the Australian operation.

CarMoney’s managing director of franchising and international growth, Robert Lujan, said, “The Australian market is quite traditional in terms of securing financing, so we believe CarMoney is perfectly positioned to shake up the market; providing a simplified and consistent financing journey for customers looking for mobility solutions.”

Stuart Mackay said, “To join the Vardy family again, by launching CarMoney here in Australia in what is the family’s 100th year in the automotive business, is an absolute privilege.”

Peter Vardy, CEO of Peter Vardy Ltd, who is set to visit the Perth operation in April/May 2023, said: “It is very exciting for us to be making our first step overseas in Perth, Western Australia, not least because it was in Perth, Scotland, that we opened our first dealership in 2006.”

