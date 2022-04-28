View all newsletters
April 28, 2022

CBVC Vehicle Management to appear at Fully Charged Live

By Motor Finance

The electric vehicle showcase event, Fully Charged Live, held in Farnborough from 29 April to 1 May, will be supported by CBVC Vehicle Management, the Burton-based fleet management and vehicle leasing provider. 

The CBVC team will be at the clean energy and electric vehicle event offering visitors advice on making the move to an electric vehicle, the company said in a press release. 

Jon Burdekin, EV transition consultant to CBVC Vehicle Management, will also be on stage as part of some expert panel sessions held throughout the three-day event.

Mike Manners, managing director for CBVC Vehicle Management, said: “CBVC has been assisting fleet customers to decarbonise, and we’re delighted to be offering this experience to event visitors, as private individuals start to make the move to electrified vehicles. Having recently helped Europcar to decarbonise its company car fleet we understand the tremendously positive impact moving to electric can bring.”

Fully Charged Live, is in its fourth year and organisers say it will showcase a wide range of electric vehicles including commercial vehicles, performance vehicles and motorbikes. Expert talks and panels will also take place to help both consumers and businesses learn more about the transition to greener vehicles and energy. 

For more information on Fully Charged Live visit: Fully Charged LIVE UK 

