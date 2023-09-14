Fleet Operations, a UK fleet management business, has completed a significant investment in OviDrive, a global provider of fleet management solutions and data consolidation.

Partner investor, Groupe Faubourg, joins Fleet Operations in the financing deal, alongside long-standing investor, Shell Fleet Solutions.

According to the statement, the alliance will enable OviDrive to leverage the global operational presence and expertise of TraXall International and offer clients a wider array of solutions to help optimise their fleets.

CEO of Fleet Operations and TraXall International, Ross Jackson, joins the board of OviDrive with immediate effect, while Fleet Operations’ Head of Finance, Oliver Booth, becomes OviDrive’s new CFO.

CEO of Fleet Operations, Ross Jackson.

“TraXall is thrilled to partner with OviDrive in this expansion of already innovative fleet management solutions,” said Jackson.

“Our combined expertise and global presence reaffirms our unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and consulting services to fleet operators worldwide. Together, we will provide fleet operators with unparalleled support and technology to optimize their operations and achieve their objectives.”

By extending its partnership with Shell Fleet Solutions, OviDrive will aim to further enhance its clients’ access to fuel management, maintenance, and telematics solutions.

Giorgio Delpiano, Senior Vice President at Shell Fleet Solutions, said: “At Fleet Solutions we are keen to leverage world-class fleet management solutions to help our customers reduce their environmental impact and improve operational efficiency. In this light we are very happy to continue our partnership with OviDrive and have Traxall joining the shareholding structure to support further growth.” Matthijs Honing, CEO of OviDrive, added: “We are excited to embark on this journey with TraXall International and continue our strong partnership with Shell Fleet Solutions”.