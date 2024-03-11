In a strategic move to improve customer screening and onboarding processes, Octopus Electric Vehicles, an EV specialist, has chosen LendingMetrics’s ADP, a cloud-based service.
In a press release, Octopus EV said it was impressed by ADP’s user-friendly interface, customisable decision engines, and integrations with major Credit Reference Agency (CRA) data and Open Banking platforms.
David Wylie, Commercial Director of LendingMetrics, emphasised the platform’s suitability for back-office scalability during business expansion and said ADP facilitates real-time creation and manipulation of delivering automated decisions.
Established in 2017, Octopus Electric Vehicles offers services covering advice on financing, maintenance, home-charging installations, specific EV tariffs, and assistance in purchasing electric cars. Octopus EV’s approach involves providing a diverse range of EVs from manufacturers such as Nissan, BMW, Jaguar, Audi, Mercedes, VW, and Tesla.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData