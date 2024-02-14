Oodle, a UK player in the finance and motor finance sector, has recently welcomed Ciara Raison as its new Chief Commercial Officer.
Ciara, who assumed her role in January 2024, has a track record in the industry. Ciara’s career includes serving as Commercial Director for V12 Vehicle Finance, along with holding senior commercial positions at renowned institutions such as Close Brothers Motor Finance, Royal Bank of Scotland, NatWest, and Aviva.
Notably, she maintains a 20-year membership as a chartered banker.
Ciara said: “Oodle’s customer-centric ethos and forward-thinking approach resonate deeply with me. I look forward to contributing to the company’s growth and success by prioritising our customers and partners.”
In 2019, she was appointed as an ambassador for Everywoman, a network supporting women in business leadership.
Richard Gaskin, CEO at Oodle, said: “We’re excited to have Ciara onboard, bringing with her fantastic credentials and a valuable perspective. We are confident that her leadership will drive our business forward and deliver outstanding results.”
