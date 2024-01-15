In a renewed focus on pivotal aspects such as transition finance, financing green assets, and the role of emerging technologies, the Sustainable Finance Summit & Awards 2024 is set to make a significant step forward this year.
Addressing critical topics such as the energy transition, e-mobility, the circular economy, and the impact of digital technologies on sustainable finance, the event aims to foster discussions crucial for steering industries towards a more eco-friendly future. And, as the title “sustainable finance” suggests, the event will also address the new ways to finance the transition
Acknowledging the crucial role of transition finance in supplying essential funds for high-emitting industries to attain net-zero goals, the landscape is poised for an expansion in both offerings and competition. The array of financing solutions needed will span a wide spectrum, encompassing asset finance, project finance, structured finance, Energy-as-a-Service, and other innovative approaches. All stakeholders are required to adapt to these evolving dynamics.
The event will also pragmatically emphasise the significant business opportunities ahead. The International Energy Agency’s (IEA) Net Zero Emissions by 2050 scenario underscores the monumental financial commitment required for the transition — a staggering additional $126 trillion from the present until 2050.
Patrick Gouin, Partner at Invigors and a knowledge partner for the event, said: “We are not merely in the midst of simple change. Similar to the IT Big Bang of the 50s/60s, we are encountering a true revolution with new and unknown technologies, as well as novel sources and methods of financing. This brings both significant opportunities and new risks. Superficial efforts through mere marketing announcements won’t suffice. What’s needed are profound organisational and process changes, necessitating a cultural revolution.”
Ray Giddings, Director of Events at Arena International, said, “Building on the triumph of the inaugural event last year, the upcoming Summit is poised to unite distinguished speakers and gather over 200 delegates from the financial services sector. The primary focus will be on delving into climate risks, identifying opportunities, and exploring growth areas as the industry embarks on a transformative journey towards a sustainable future.”
Alejandro Gonzalez, the Editor of Leasing Life and Motor Finance Online, Media Partners for the event, acknowledged the proactive role of asset finance in driving the green transition long before it gained widespread attention. He noted that the sector is well-positioned to take a lead in shaping discussions at the summit.
The Sustainable Finance Summit and Awards provide a crucial platform for industry leaders to delve into the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead as the financial sector embraces sustainability in its core principles.
The event will be held in Paris on 16 May 2024.
