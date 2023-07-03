The number of enquiries received by dealers for new and used vehicles across the UK increased by 4.2% against the same month last year and 5.3% since last month.

The data, from iTrackLEADS, based on a monthly survey of 300 dealers nationwide, shows that the number of enquiries increased for the fifth consecutive month this year. The positive trends come at a time when consumers battle the rising cost of living and a mortgage crunch.

However, test drives fell by 8%, and sales dropped by 14%. Overall, vehicle handovers decreased by 40%.

Adrian Favill, director of iTrackLEADS, said: “The volume of enquiries is holding up despite the headwinds the economy is facing. It’s clear that dealers will have to work hard to convert those leads in a tougher economic climate and may face the challenges of delayed decision-making and the persistent shortages of used stock.”

The lead management company advises dealers that the chances of converting a potential lead into a successful sale increase by seven times when responses are received within just 30 minutes.

Adrian concluded: “It is essential that sales teams have access to real-time data, which empowers them to respond, allocate, and measure sales. By prioritising timely responses and leveraging these innovative tools, dealerships can maximise their sales potential, exceed customer expectations, and stay ahead in today’s competitive market.”