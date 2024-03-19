Volkswagen Financial Services (VWFS) Fleet has announced a strategic collaboration with DEKRA Automotive, a global provider of testing, inspection, and certification services, as part of a concerted effort to enhance vehicle management processes and promote sustainability.
DEKRA, which deploys thousands of inspectors to clients across more than 60 countries, has set ambitious targets to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025. Recognising the significant contribution of transportation to carbon emissions, particularly in regions like the UK, DEKRA has prioritised sustainability in its fleet operations while ensuring the reliability and performance of its vehicles.
The partnership with VWFS Fleet represents a pivotal step towards achieving DEKRA’s sustainability goals, according to a press release.
Since its establishment in 2018, the collaboration has provided DEKRA with access to VWFS Fleet’s comprehensive suite of solutions tailored for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). These solutions, including a Fleet Management Portal and expert consultancy services, have empowered DEKRA to streamline fleet operations and make informed decisions about vehicle selection and maintenance.
According to Eli Jeavons, Operations Administrator at DEKRA, overseeing a fleet can be exceptionally time-intensive. Historically, DEKRA’s vehicles were procured by team members through the dealer network, relying on established manufacturer relationships to identify available stock. Consequently, there was a lack of a cohesive strategy for vehicle replacements, leading to Eli managing 40-50 separate lease agreements independently.
Moreover, the partnership has enabled DEKRA to adopt a strategic approach to vehicle procurement, with a strong emphasis on electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles (EVs and PHEVs). By collaborating closely with VWFS Fleet, DEKRA has been able to source a diverse range of EVs from multiple manufacturers, aligning with its commitment to sustainability while offering drivers a wider choice of vehicles to support their work across diverse client sites.
