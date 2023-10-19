The winners of the Motor Finance Europe Conference and Awards 2023 were handed gongs during an evening gala event in Vienna at the InterContinental on 19 October.
The occasion followed a full day of discussion and panel debate that included a who’s who in the motor finance industry across Europe, featuring key speakers and representations from: NETSOL, Mercedes-Benz Auto Finance, KPMG, Berylls Strategy Advisors, Close Brothers Motor Finance, FICO, Sofico, Solifi, AutoBank, Basikon, Berylls, Daimler Truck FS, DRUID ID, First Citizen Finance, FIS, Verimi, McKinsay & Co, Ailleron, Quicktrak, Ernix, AutoTrader, CreditPlus Bank, Polestar and others.
Categories and winners: Awards 2023
Captive Finance Company of the Year (Sponsored by Sofico)
Winner: Daimler Truck Financial Services
Independent Finance Provider of the Year
Winner: CA Auto Bank
Advisory Firm of the Year
Winner: Berylls Strategy Advisors
Digital Innovation of the Year (Technology Company), Retail Solutions/Vehicle Management
Winner: Solifi
Digital Innovation of the Year (Technology Company), Cyber Security/ID Verification
Winner: Bonafidee
Best Finance Product of the Year
Winner: Polestar Performance AB
Digital Transformation of the Year (Technology Company)
Winner: Auto Trader
Best Mobility Solution
Winner: ALD | Leaseplan
Best ‘ESG/Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year
Winner: ALD/Leaseplan
Individual Awards
Industry Ambassador of the Year
Winner: Giacomo Carelli, Group CEO CA Auto Bank; Head of International Partnerships CACF; Chairman Drivalia
Lifetime Achievement Award
Winner: Klaus Entenmann, Chairman of the Board, Mercedes-Benz Auto Finance