Alejandro Gonzalez

The winners of the Motor Finance Europe Conference and Awards 2023 were handed gongs during an evening gala event in Vienna at the InterContinental on 19 October.

The occasion followed a full day of discussion and panel debate that included a who’s who in the motor finance industry across Europe, featuring key speakers and representations from: NETSOLMercedes-Benz Auto FinanceKPMGBerylls Strategy AdvisorsClose Brothers Motor FinanceFICO, Sofico, Solifi, AutoBank, Basikon, Berylls, Daimler Truck FS, DRUID ID, First Citizen Finance, FIS, Verimi, McKinsay & Co, Ailleron, Quicktrak, ErnixAutoTraderCreditPlus Bank, Polestar and others.

Go deeper with GlobalData

Premium Insights

The gold standard of business intelligence.

Find out more

Related Company Profiles

View all

Categories and winners: Awards 2023

Captive Finance Company of the Year (Sponsored by Sofico)

Winner: Daimler Truck Financial Services

Independent Finance Provider of the Year

Winner: CA Auto Bank

Advisory Firm of the Year

Winner: Berylls Strategy Advisors

Digital Innovation of the Year (Technology Company), Retail Solutions/Vehicle Management

Winner: Solifi

How well do you really know your competitors?

Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.

Company Profile – free sample

Thank you!

Your download email will arrive shortly

Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample

We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form

By GlobalData

Digital Innovation of the Year (Technology Company), Cyber Security/ID Verification

Winner: Bonafidee

Best Finance Product of the Year

Winner: Polestar Performance AB

Digital Transformation of the Year (Technology Company)

Winner: Auto Trader

Best Mobility Solution

Winner: ALD | Leaseplan

Best ‘ESG/Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year

Winner: ALD/Leaseplan

Individual Awards

Industry Ambassador of the Year

Winner: Giacomo Carelli, Group CEO CA Auto Bank; Head of International Partnerships CACF; Chairman Drivalia

Lifetime Achievement Award

Winner: Klaus Entenmann, Chairman of the Board, Mercedes-Benz Auto Finance