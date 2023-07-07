Car Rental Sales Executive

£26k OTE £35k

Slough

My client is a mobility company dedicated to the automotive sector, providing a wide range of services with attractive solutions and competitive rates: rental for all durations, innovative car subscription and electric car sharing, for private individuals and for companies of all sizes.

Your role

The role will be working in our Slough location to assist the branch manager in our branch in Central London with the smooth day-to-day operations of the branch, ensuring all our customers receive a fantastic experience.

Main duties

Dealing with the general public and corporate clients on the phone and in person

Taking bookings, processing paperwork and payments and explaining terms and conditions to customers

Resolving problems and delivering outstanding customer service

Selling additional extras such as additional protection, GPS, baby seats, additional driver cover, luxury features etc

Managing the team of vehicle valeting staff and opening/closing when the manager is off

Completing daily reports, paperwork and stock allocation

Arranging and undertaking vehicle maintenance, checking mileage, damage etc

Showing vehicles to customers and recharging damaged vehicles to customers

If you wish to apply for this role, you must:

Hold a full driving licence and meet the criteria for our insurance

Previous experience as a sales consultant or executive (or similar) in the car rental sector and a passion for cars would be desirable

Be reliable, flexible and able to demonstrate high standards when working to targets/KPIs/customer expectations

Have demonstrable communication skills

Fluency in more than one language (in addition to excellent English) would be advantageous as we regularly attend to customers from across the globe

For more information, contact Vicky on 01279713900