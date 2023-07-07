Car Rental Sales Executive
£26k OTE £35k
Slough
My client is a mobility company dedicated to the automotive sector, providing a wide range of services with attractive solutions and competitive rates: rental for all durations, innovative car subscription and electric car sharing, for private individuals and for companies of all sizes.
Your role
The role will be working in our Slough location to assist the branch manager in our branch in Central London with the smooth day-to-day operations of the branch, ensuring all our customers receive a fantastic experience.
Main duties
- Dealing with the general public and corporate clients on the phone and in person
- Taking bookings, processing paperwork and payments and explaining terms and conditions to customers
- Resolving problems and delivering outstanding customer service
- Selling additional extras such as additional protection, GPS, baby seats, additional driver cover, luxury features etc
- Managing the team of vehicle valeting staff and opening/closing when the manager is off
- Completing daily reports, paperwork and stock allocation
- Arranging and undertaking vehicle maintenance, checking mileage, damage etc
- Showing vehicles to customers and recharging damaged vehicles to customers
If you wish to apply for this role, you must:
- Hold a full driving licence and meet the criteria for our insurance
- Previous experience as a sales consultant or executive (or similar) in the car rental sector and a passion for cars would be desirable
- Be reliable, flexible and able to demonstrate high standards when working to targets/KPIs/customer expectations
- Have demonstrable communication skills
- Fluency in more than one language (in addition to excellent English) would be advantageous as we regularly attend to customers from across the globe
For more information, contact Vicky on 01279713900