  1. Recruitment
March 2, 2022

Internal Account Manager – UK

By THC Recruitment

Internal Account Manager
Excellent salary and commission

Working for a prestigious provider of asset and business finance working as part of the sales team


As Internal Account Manager you will be responsible for:

  • Proposal input onto the in house system
  • Answering telephones in a pro-active manner
  • Building & maintaining relationships with suppliers
  • Communicating with funders & customers
  • Obtaining information to submit a credit story to our funders
  • Negotiating rates with suppliers & funders
  • Relaying credit decisions to suppliers & customers
  • Completing lease documentation where required.
  • Chasing suppliers for signed documentation & New Business
  • Processing Completed Lease Documentation

Internal Account Manager – Person Specification:

  • Good communication and organisational skills
  • Strong ability and desire to be constantly challenged
  • Exceptional relationship skills to support external colleagues and customers
  • Experience in managing existing business relationships
  • Confident and with an exceptional telephone manner
  • Negotiation and persuasion skills.
  • A good team player

You will as an Internal Account Manager, ideally have experience in the asset finance/leasing environment or from a banking background.

Contact Julie for more information on 01279713900.

