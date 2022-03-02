Internal Account Manager – UK

Internal Account Manager
Excellent salary and commission
Working for a prestigious provider of asset and business finance working as part of the sales team
As Internal Account Manager you will be responsible for:
- Proposal input onto the in house system
- Answering telephones in a pro-active manner
- Building & maintaining relationships with suppliers
- Communicating with funders & customers
- Obtaining information to submit a credit story to our funders
- Negotiating rates with suppliers & funders
- Relaying credit decisions to suppliers & customers
- Completing lease documentation where required.
- Chasing suppliers for signed documentation & New Business
- Processing Completed Lease Documentation
Internal Account Manager – Person Specification:
- Good communication and organisational skills
- Strong ability and desire to be constantly challenged
- Exceptional relationship skills to support external colleagues and customers
- Experience in managing existing business relationships
- Confident and with an exceptional telephone manner
- Negotiation and persuasion skills.
- A good team player
You will as an Internal Account Manager, ideally have experience in the asset finance/leasing environment or from a banking background.
Contact Julie for more information on 01279713900.