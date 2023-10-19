I’m in Vienna today for the 9th Motor Finance Europe Conference which is gearing up for some top-level industry discussions.
In a world where disruptions are the norm, the motor finance industry takes the lead in managing major shake-ups. Shifting consumer preferences, the electric vehicle revolution, fintech explosions, and automakers chasing new revenue streams create both challenges and opportunities.
Auto finance isn’t just a part of the car-buying journey; it’s the driving force in the customer journey. Those who can steer consumer choices, vehicle delivery, and financing hold the keys to success. This is why we’ve gathered in Austria to discuss the issues, solutions, tech, and outlooks that shape our industry.
The first session, led by Christopher Ley from Berylls Strategy Advisors, explores the ever-changing economic landscape. Next, experts from Mercedes-Benz Leasing Deutschland, NETSOL, Ayvens (ex-ALD/Leaseplan), and Auto Trader share their insights, covering captive finance, software, European leasing, and data wizardry.
Session two delves into fresh operating and finance models, focusing on profits and revenue as the driving force behind business plans.
After lunch, it’s all about Mobility Solutions, with experts from CA Auto Bank, FICO, Daimler Truck FS, Earnix, and Nordea Finance redefining “going green.”
Finally, session four, featuring specialists from First Citizen Finance, Sofico, Mobilize FS, CreditPlus Bank, and Verimi, offers a glimpse into the future of motor finance.
And, in the evening we’ll gather for a grand gala awards dinner to honour the stars of the auto finance world.
9th Motor Finance Europe Awards 2023: finalists revealed