The finalists for the Motor Finance Awards 2023, to be hosted in Vienna at the InterContinental Wien on 19 October, have been revealed.

The winners will be announced on the day of the Awards, which will take place in the evening after the Motor Finance Europe Conference 2023.

In a first for Motor Finance Europe, the judges – Tarun Mistry (T.Mistry & Associates Limited, TMA) and Klaus Entenmann (Mercedes-Benz Auto Finance) – declared three “uncontested stand-out winners” in three categories.

The organisers – Arena International Events – would like to thank all those who entered and who have so far signed up as delegates to attend the conference and evening gala event.

Award categories and finalists

Captive Finance Company of the Year

Daimler Truck Financial Services

Independent Finance Provider of the Year

CA Auto Bank

Close Brothers Motor Finance

First Citizen Finance

Santander Consumer Bank

Santander Consumer Finance

Sub-Prime Lender of the Year

Moneybarn

Advisory Firm of the Year

Berylls Strategy Advisors

Wimmer Family Office

Digital Innovation of the Year (Technology Company), Retail Solutions/Vehicle Management

Ailleron

Automotive Transformation Group

BASIKON

Codeweavers

DRUID AI

Evolution Funding

Polestar Performance AB

Sofico

Solifi

Zoot

Digital Innovation of the Year (Technology Company), Cyber Security/ID Verification

AUTHADA

Blue Inspect

Bonafidee

Digital Transformation of the Year (Technology Company)

Auto Trader

Best Finance Product of the Year

Autolend (Trading Style of Lendable)

CA Auto Bank

Polestar Performance AB

Best Mobility Solution

ALD | Leaseplan

SOGO Mobility

Polestar Performance AB

Best ‘ESG/Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year

ALD | Leaseplan

Auto Trader

Quiktrak

Tandem Motor Finance

Individuals

The Motor Finance Europe Awards 2023 will also see two individuals walk away with prizes recognising their professionalism as Industry Ambassador of the Year and for a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Lineup of speakers at the Motor Finance Conference 2023 unveiled