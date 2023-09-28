The finalists for the Motor Finance Awards 2023, to be hosted in Vienna at the InterContinental Wien on 19 October, have been revealed.
The winners will be announced on the day of the Awards, which will take place in the evening after the Motor Finance Europe Conference 2023.
In a first for Motor Finance Europe, the judges – Tarun Mistry (T.Mistry & Associates Limited, TMA) and Klaus Entenmann (Mercedes-Benz Auto Finance) – declared three “uncontested stand-out winners” in three categories.
The organisers – Arena International Events – would like to thank all those who entered and who have so far signed up as delegates to attend the conference and evening gala event.
Award categories and finalists
Captive Finance Company of the Year
Daimler Truck Financial Services
Independent Finance Provider of the Year
CA Auto Bank
Close Brothers Motor Finance
First Citizen Finance
Santander Consumer Bank
Santander Consumer Finance
Sub-Prime Lender of the Year
Moneybarn
Advisory Firm of the Year
Berylls Strategy Advisors
Wimmer Family Office
Digital Innovation of the Year (Technology Company), Retail Solutions/Vehicle Management
Ailleron
Automotive Transformation Group
BASIKON
Codeweavers
DRUID AI
Evolution Funding
Polestar Performance AB
Sofico
Solifi
Zoot
Digital Innovation of the Year (Technology Company), Cyber Security/ID Verification
AUTHADA
Blue Inspect
Bonafidee
Digital Transformation of the Year (Technology Company)
Auto Trader
Best Finance Product of the Year
Autolend (Trading Style of Lendable)
CA Auto Bank
Polestar Performance AB
Best Mobility Solution
ALD | Leaseplan
SOGO Mobility
Polestar Performance AB
Best ‘ESG/Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year
ALD | Leaseplan
Auto Trader
Quiktrak
Tandem Motor Finance
Individuals
The Motor Finance Europe Awards 2023 will also see two individuals walk away with prizes recognising their professionalism as Industry Ambassador of the Year and for a Lifetime Achievement Award.
