Credit: Shutterstock.com

Concerns have been raised over the accuracy of stated ranges for new electric vehicles (EVs) as motorists have been warned that official tests may significantly overstate the distance these cars can travel on a single charge in real-world driving conditions.

An investigation conducted by What Car? magazine revealed a substantial shortfall of up to 38% in the range of electric vehicles, particularly in low temperatures, compared to the figures provided by manufacturers.

Editor Steve Huntingford highlighted the disparity between official testing procedures and actual driving conditions, stating that the current testing regime is “completely unrepresentative of real-world conditions.”

Under the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP), official analysis is conducted in laboratory settings with an ambient temperature of 23°C. Each model undergoes testing with gentle acceleration to determine the distance it can cover before the battery with 100% charge is depleted.

To provide more realistic data, What Car? conducted its own range tests on 12 electric cars. These vehicles were taken to a site in Bedfordshire, left exposed overnight in temperatures ranging from 6°C to 10°C, and driven to simulate urban stop-start conditions and motorway driving.

The investigation revealed significant discrepancies between official figures and real-world performance. For example, the Lexus UX 300e Takumi, with an official stated range of 273 miles, was found to cover only 170 miles, marking a 38% reduction.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Motor Finance Online. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Similar disparities were observed with other models, such as the Lexus RZ 450e Takumi and the Volkswagen ID 7 Pro Match, raising concerns among consumers about the accuracy of advertised range figures.

Steve Huntingford emphasised the need for a new testing system that provides more realistic and achievable range figures, particularly considering the impact of seasonal variations on electric car performance.

In response, Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, defended the current testing standards but acknowledged the differences between lab tests and real-world conditions. He stressed the ongoing efforts by car manufacturers to improve battery performance, range, and charging times to meet consumer expectations.

Despite the challenges posed by varying conditions, Hawes highlighted the growing popularity of electric vehicles in countries like Norway and Iceland, where consumers continue to embrace EV ownership despite cold weather impacts on range.