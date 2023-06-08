UK-based software developer ATD Solutions, which produces AVS software, has partnered with Pendragon Vehicle Management.

ATD provides vehicle finance companies, hire companies, and fleet operators with software which forecasts future values of both used and new vehicles under different market scenarios.

Chris Weeden, PVM’s finance director said: ‘[AVS] gives us the ability to quickly adapt our forecasting metrics in response to changing market dynamics. The change to using AVS has definitely been a positive one for us.”

ATD Solutions director Ashley Clark said “We have been working closely with several major finance companies on the development of AVS and as a proven product with quality references we are able to offer AVS as a fully hosted solution anywhere in the world.”

