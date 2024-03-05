Credit: Shutterstock.com

In a strategic collaboration, EV charging software company Rightcharge has joined forces with Mercedes-Benz Vans in the UK targeting businesses adopting electric vehicles (EVs).

Rightcharge offers an end-to-end solution for electric van drivers, streamlining the charge point installation process. Drivers can select from a range of charge points, access competitive prices from a network of vetted installers, and seamlessly pay for their installation through a unified platform, according to a press release.

Through the partnership with Mercedes-Benz Vans, buyers of electric vehicles can now benefit from financial contributions towards both charge points and installations. Notably, current offers include a £1,000 contribution for customers purchasing a Mercedes-Benz eCitan through an authorised Mercedes-Benz Van dealer.

In a statement, the companies said the collaboration reflects a shared commitment between the two companies to support the growth of electric fleets. Both entities are poised to unveil new products in 2024, with Mercedes introducing a range of new vans, and Rightcharge launching its electric fuel card and fleet management solution.

Against the backdrop of the UK’s ambitious 2035 legislative targets, mandating a shift to zero-emission electric vehicles, this partnership underscores the pivotal role that EVs play in forging a greener and more sustainable future.

Rightcharge CEO Charlie Cook, said: “Businesses and van drivers can now find the perfect charge point for their needs in just a few clicks. We’re excited to further develop this relationship and create a more sustainable future for Britain.”

Sarah Palfreyman, Sales Director of Mercedes-Benz Vans in the UK, said: “This partnership further cements our commitment to supporting the UK’s van community in transitioning to electric. We know that infrastructure is a vital part of EV ownership, so we’re pleased to partner with Rightcharge to provide a solution that will keep our customers moving efficiently and sustainably.