Credit: Shutterstock.com

The Seat Leon has emerged as the star performer in the UK’s used car market, according to Auto Trader. The Spanish hatchback is currently the fastest-selling used car, with an average turnaround time of just 10 days on retailers’ forecourts. This pace of sales is driven by the robust demand for the petrol plug-in version, which is selling at double the national average rate.

Auto Trader’s data also spotlights the presence of low-emission vehicles among the fastest sellers, with the all-electric Tesla Model Y securing a spot in seventh place, taking a mere 12 days to sell. However, the majority of vehicles on the current list are internal combustion engine (ICE) variants, with petrol-powered models like the Vauxhall Crossland (aged 3-5 years) emerging as the second fastest sellers, averaging just 10.5 days on the market.

The data reveals significant variations across fuel types, ages, and brand categories in the used car market. Petrol cars are currently selling at a quicker pace than other fuel types, with an average turnaround time of 25 days, compared to 28 days for diesel and 32 days for electric vehicles. Notably, electric cars aged three to five years old, which constitute a significant portion of the EV stock, are selling in 28 days on average.

Demand for used electric vehicles has surged in the past year, driven by declining prices and improved availability. Auto Trader reports a 56% year-on-year increase in demand for used EVs aged below five years old, contrasting with minimal growth for petrol and a decline for diesel.

Examining the data by age, nearly new vehicles, aged less than one year old, are the slowest selling cohort, taking an average of 30 days to sell. This age group, witnessing the largest increase in supply growth, dominates the list of slowest-selling cars, accounting for 70% of the total.

Furthermore, volume cars are outpacing premium brands in terms of sales velocity, with volume cars leaving forecourts in just 25 days on average, compared to 29 days for premium brands.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Motor Finance Online. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The insights from Auto Trader's data underscore the dynamic nature of the used car market, reflecting shifting consumer preferences and market dynamics across different vehicle segments.

Richard Walker, Auto Trader’s Data & Insights director, said: “The speed in which used cars are selling is a good barometer of health in the market, so it’s reassuring to see that stock is continuing to turn quickly. We may see some slight movement by the end of the month, but at this mid-way point, we’re seeing used cars shift at near-record levels. The variances we’re seeing across different cohorts is a good reminder of just how important it is to follow the data at an almost forensic level; there is huge opportunity, but what’s right for one forecourt isn’t necessarily right for another, so as always, use the data available to spot those cars that are selling the fastest in your local market.”

EU’s car CO2 standards vital for achieving 2040 climate target: T&E