The Seat Leon has emerged as the star performer in the UK’s used car market, according to Auto Trader. The Spanish hatchback is currently the fastest-selling used car, with an average turnaround time of just 10 days on retailers’ forecourts. This pace of sales is driven by the robust demand for the petrol plug-in version, which is selling at double the national average rate.
Auto Trader’s data also spotlights the presence of low-emission vehicles among the fastest sellers, with the all-electric Tesla Model Y securing a spot in seventh place, taking a mere 12 days to sell. However, the majority of vehicles on the current list are internal combustion engine (ICE) variants, with petrol-powered models like the Vauxhall Crossland (aged 3-5 years) emerging as the second fastest sellers, averaging just 10.5 days on the market.
The data reveals significant variations across fuel types, ages, and brand categories in the used car market. Petrol cars are currently selling at a quicker pace than other fuel types, with an average turnaround time of 25 days, compared to 28 days for diesel and 32 days for electric vehicles. Notably, electric cars aged three to five years old, which constitute a significant portion of the EV stock, are selling in 28 days on average.
Demand for used electric vehicles has surged in the past year, driven by declining prices and improved availability. Auto Trader reports a 56% year-on-year increase in demand for used EVs aged below five years old, contrasting with minimal growth for petrol and a decline for diesel.
Examining the data by age, nearly new vehicles, aged less than one year old, are the slowest selling cohort, taking an average of 30 days to sell. This age group, witnessing the largest increase in supply growth, dominates the list of slowest-selling cars, accounting for 70% of the total.
Furthermore, volume cars are outpacing premium brands in terms of sales velocity, with volume cars leaving forecourts in just 25 days on average, compared to 29 days for premium brands.
The insights from Auto Trader's data underscore the dynamic nature of the used car market, reflecting shifting consumer preferences and market dynamics across different vehicle segments.
Richard Walker, Auto Trader’s Data & Insights director, said: “The speed in which used cars are selling is a good barometer of health in the market, so it’s reassuring to see that stock is continuing to turn quickly. We may see some slight movement by the end of the month, but at this mid-way point, we’re seeing used cars shift at near-record levels. The variances we’re seeing across different cohorts is a good reminder of just how important it is to follow the data at an almost forensic level; there is huge opportunity, but what’s right for one forecourt isn’t necessarily right for another, so as always, use the data available to spot those cars that are selling the fastest in your local market.”
