A combination of economic challenges, including the cost-of-living crisis and shortages in the automotive market, has contributed to a significant rise in car thefts across the UK.
Analysis of DVLA data by Claims Management & Adjusting (CMA) indicates that a vehicle is stolen approximately every five minutes, reflecting a concerning trend in 2023.
The CMA has delved into the DVLA data to highlight the prevalence of car thefts, attributing the increase to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and the scarcity of both new and used vehicles and spare parts.
According to the latest findings from Tracker, a security and telematics systems provider, there has been a substantial 39.5% surge in the number of cars stolen and subsequently recovered in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.
Premium models from Land Rover, Range Rover, and Mercedes-Benz are frequent targets, driven by the high resale value these vehicles command.
Criminals are investing in sophisticated technology to steal these cars, contributing to the upward trend in thefts.
The Ford Fiesta, a long-standing best-seller in the UK, has also become a target due to its increased value in the second-hand market following the cessation of production in July 2023.
Tracker reports a thriving black market for stolen Ford Fiesta parts, with criminals dismantling stolen vehicles at illegal 'chop shops.'
Joint efforts between Tracker and UK police forces have uncovered 34 such chop shops across the country in the first half of 2023, emphasising the scale of the issue.
As the demand for hybrid and electric vehicles rises, driven by environmental regulations such as the London Ultra Low Emission Zone, criminals are expected to target these vehicles.
Tracker's data reveals a growing trend in the theft of hybrid vehicles, with the Lexus RX450h plug-in hybrid making it into the most stolen and recovered cars list.
Potential car buyers are cautioned about the implications of owning a high-theft-risk model, as it may attract higher insurance premiums. Thieves have adapted to modern vehicle security systems, often employing devices and working in pairs to exploit keyless entry systems.
Keyless car theft, commonly known as a 'relay attack,' is on the rise, constituting 93% of thefts, up from 80% in 2017, according to Tracker's latest data.
In addition to sophisticated methods, less advanced techniques, such as thieves fishing for car keys through letterboxes, remain a concern. The Metropolitan Police highlight the risk of thieves stealing cars during test drives or cloning keys during a sale.
Motorists are also warned about the use of illegal tow trucks and staged accidents to steal vehicles. The Metropolitan Police caution drivers to remain vigilant, even while driving, as criminals may employ tactics like rear-ending vehicles to hijack them when the drivers pull over.