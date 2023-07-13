Driver training provider TTC has stated that avoiding a potential pinch point for those in need of training should be a priority.

Sharon Radcliffe, a training consultant for TTC said: “Changing driver perceptions on the benefits of CPC driver training is key to ensuring that regular training is achieved.

“While CPC courses are classroom-led, by guaranteeing that all course leaders have direct professional experience of the area they are covering, attendees can be guaranteed to be led by trainers who really know the ins and outs of life on the road.”

The Telford-based company offers courses to over 500,000 drivers each year TTC has a driver portal for access to courses and booking.

Andy Wheeler, training director at TTC commented: “Ensuring drivers not only see the necessary training as beneficial but that they can book the needed hours easily has been a priority for TTC over the last six months.

“We are aware that with 17 million hours of training needed to be completed by drivers within 18 months, encouraging drivers to complete this as quickly is crucial for keeping the UK’s professional drivers on the roads.”

“With these steps, we are working to remove the main friction points for drivers in need of training, thereby encouraging drivers away from last-minute booking in the run-up to licence expiry.”

