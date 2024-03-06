Credit: Shutterstock.com

In a strategic move, iVendi, a UK-based digital retail solutions provider, has unveiled its “WebShop” technology to dealers in Germany, collaborating with Bank Deutsches Kraftfahrzeuggewerbe GmbH (BDK) as their motor finance partner.

The WebShop solution, an off-the-shelf e-commerce platform, offers seamless integration into dealer websites, aligning with their specific processes and branding.

Using iVendi’s Connected Retailing platform, WebShop provides a holistic customer journey, spanning from the initial vehicle search to the final sale, both online and in-showroom.

The collaboration builds on the successful partnership formed in 2019 when BDK launched the JuhuAuto online marketplace, powered by iVendi’s technology.

Martin Guse, CEO at BDK, expressed the importance of delivering an exceptional user experience for car buyers through effective digital solutions. “With the adoption of the iVendi WebShop concept, we are taking another step forward. The technology it delivers is, we believe, the best available when it comes to creating a customer journey that meets the needs of car buyers in the 2020s.

“Crucially, it works just as well for dealers and consumers whether they choose to buy online or in the showroom, or to switch between the two channels. This kind of hybrid sales journey reflects how the vast majority of car buyers behave in the real world and WebShops enable them to construct their own preferred path.”

James Tew, CEO at iVendi, highlighted the innovative features embedded in the WebShop technology, including stock search using everyday phrases and the Digital Deal, allowing dealers to create and send complete propositions to customers rapidly. The success of Connected Retailing in the UK positions iVendi optimistically for the acceleration of motor retail e-commerce adoption in the German market. The WebShop concept, facilitating the easy implementation of cutting-edge motor retail technology across a wide dealer network, is anticipated to play a pivotal role in iVendi’s European expansion, particularly in Germany.

Hamburg-based Bank Deutsches Kraftfahrzeuggewerbe GmbH (BDK) was founded in 2000 and has been part of Societe Generale since 2001. As a non-captive bank, BDK is a specialised financial service provider for the car dealer business.