Octopus Energy expands its electric vehicle (EV) public charging platform – Octopus Electroverse – into France, Spain and Italy following its launch in the UK.

Electroverse’s ‘one card, one app’ concept launched in 2020 and took the UK market by storm.

The platform now serves one in four EV drivers in the UK – more than any other public charging service in the country.

Drivers based in France, Spain and Italy now also have access to over half a million public charge points across 580 brands in 40 countries.

They are the first countries Electroverse has expanded into for drivers outside the UK. The roaming service is already gearing up for further international expansion soon.

France is one of Europe’s largest car markets and is targeting the production of two million EVs a year by 2030, backed by €2.5 billion in investment. This comes alongside a €300 million scheme to aid the deployment of charge points across the country.

Meanwhile the Italian car market has seen a resurgence in 2023 with the EV market expected to reach €6.8 billion by the end of the year. Spain also increased its EV sales by almost half in the first half of this year.

This is reflective of the wider EU, which saw a 60% jump in EV sales in July of this year, largely driven by favourable Government support programmes and subsidies.

Matt Davies, Director of Octopus Electroverse, said: “Public charging angst should never be a blocker to switching to cheaper, greener driving – Octopus Electroverse is the solution, making charging on the road as simple as possible.

“Now drivers in France, Germany and Italy will have access to hundreds of thousands of charge points with one tap. We’re on a mission to make EV charging seamless, and we’ve got big plans to roll out our tech to even more countries around the globe.”