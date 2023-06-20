Webfleet, Bridgestone‘s fleet management software, has launched Webfleet Trailer, a trailer management software designed to support transport and logistics companies with trailer fleets operating long haul.

Webfleet Trailer is a monitoring and reporting tool, integrated into the Webfleet telematics platform, giving fleet operators software for both their fleet vehicles and trailers. It connects to all leading Electronic Braking Systems (EBS).

By monitoring the trailer’s health via EBS connectivity to trailer fault systems, such as braking and stability, the software helps to improve safety and security.

With visibility of load data, it also helps fleet managers with compliance for permissible cargo weight and reduces the rollover risk from overloading.

Webfleet Trailer also detects tyre issues early. Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)-equipped trailers have access to live and historical data with notifications of abnormal tyre pressure or temperature. Collecting tyre pressure information can help extend tyre life, improving fuel consumption and limiting CO2 emissions.

By flagging trailer malfunctions and maintenance tasks, the trailer solution helps businesses save costs through downtime reduction.

“With Webfleet Trailer, we are offering a proactive monitoring and reporting tool that goes way beyond ‘track and trace’,” said Taco van der Leij, vice president of Webfleet Europe at Bridgestone Mobility Solutions.

“Trailers are the backbone of long-haul goods transportation but managing a trailer fleet can be challenging.”

Webfleet Trailer is part of Bridgestone’s E8 Commitment: Energy, ecology, efficiency, extension, economy, emotion, ease and empowerment.

Webfleet Trailer provides Extension, by committing to nonstop mobility and innovation that keeps people and the world moving ahead. Webfleet Trailer is available across all European regions where Webfleet provides services.

